Robert N. George, 72 years, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Janice (Beal) George for 49 years last November. Born in Lynn Township, he was a son of the late Maurice and Lillie Mae (Merkel) George. Formerly of Fogelsville Bob was a 1964 Parkland High graduate. A career Air Force NCO, serving during the Vietnam era, he retired in 1987 after twenty-three years of service. He met his wife Janice of Bay St. Louis, MS while stationed at Keesler AFB. Bob was currently the Site Manager for A-American Self Storage in Wichita Falls, TX. He was active in Boy Scouts serving as Troop 31 Scoutmaster and Lodge 35 Order of the Arrow as a Vigil Member and Assistant Honors Master. Bob participated in numerous bowling leagues and was an avid Nascar fan.Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Janice, children, Col. Kerry George and wife Christina of Dumfries, VA, and Marian (George) Wade of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Savannah Grace, Jacob, Christopher, Alexander and Isabella George all of Dumfries, VA; great-grandchild, Zachary; and brother, Roger of Hudson, MA. Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Al Bastin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Fogelsville Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, online at www.nationalmssociety.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation online at www.cff.org.