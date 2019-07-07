|
Robert P. Amore, 60 years, of New Tripoli, passed away July 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Patricia G. (Rauch) Amore for 36 years last October. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ he was a son of the late Salvatore and Joyce (Snover) Amore. He was a chemical worker for 28 years at GEO Specialty Chemicals in Allentown. Bob was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Allentown. He enjoyed bowling in the Lehigh Valley for many years and participated in HO car racing. Survivors: wife, Patricia, son, Alexander J. Amore and fiancé Jennifer Fink of New Tripoli, brother, John and wife Ruthann of Phillipsburg, NJ, grandchildren, Taylor and Kataryna. He was predeceased by a brother, Bruce. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019