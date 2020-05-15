Robert P. Derr
Robert P. Derr, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 while under the care of Alexandria Manor Bethlehem. Born in Freemansburg he was the son of the late George A. and Margaret (Bushold) Derr. Robert was the widower of Helen T. (Kuklinski) Derr. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Robert worked for the Reading Railroad as a car inspector for 36 years, the Bethlehem Globe times for 30 years and also at the Allentown Morning Call for 18 years.

Survivors: Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Theresa H. Kressler and Frances H. Shellenberger and husband Richard; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sister, Jean Nieska and brother, Leroy Derr.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem. Services are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alexandria Manor, 7 S. New Street, Nazareth PA 18064 or Acadia Hospice, 4658 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
Nisky Hill Cemetery
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
