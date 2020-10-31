1/1
Robert P. Fehnel
Robert P. "Abe" Fehnel, 83 years, of Walnutport, died Friday, October 30th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. Born in Catasauqua, he was a son of the late Alfred and Addie T. (Miller) Fehnel.

Robert worked for many years in maintenance for KidsPeace before retiring. He honorably served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid sports fan. Robert loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his daughters: Kristi Ortiz, with whom he resided, Sandra Hauser and her husband Robert, Stephanie Correll; son, David Yenser; brother, Michael Fehnel and his wife Cynthia; sisters: Nancy Hetten, Dorothy Fehnel, Elaine Murdock, Rose Lawrence and Barbara Rice; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers: Alfred and Dennis; sisters: Jean Miller, Helen Bartholomew and Lucille Foster.

There will be a public viewing from 9-11am Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037. Following the viewing there will be a PRIVATE service and burial at Schoenersville Cemetery. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
October 30, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
