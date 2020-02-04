|
Robert P. Hutton, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Valerie (Gott) Hutton. They would have celebrated 39 years of marriage in March. Robert was born on September 3, 1953 in San Mateo, CA to the late Paul and Sophia (Hardy) Hutton. Robert worked as a contractor painter for R.F. Enderley Co. for many years before he retired. He raced anything that had wheels on it and was an avid cyclist. Above all he loved spending time with his family, especially his 3 dogs.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Valerie, he is lovingly missed by his daughters, Allison Eck and husband Benjamin of Allentown and Kyle Slee and husband Joshua of Bethlehem; brother, William Hutton and wife Linda of Redwood City, CA; grandchildren, Henry and Samuel Eck and Jacob Slee.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Robert's memory to the Lewy Body Foundation at www.lbda.org/donate or to the Last Change Ranch www.lastchanceranch.org/donate/.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020