|
|
Robert P. Lentz, 86, of Allentown, died September 3, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, S. Whitehall Twp. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Warren) Lentz. They were married for 66 years in January. Robert worked as a spreader at the former Phoenix Clothes, Allentown. He was a Peacetime Marine Corps. Veteran. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Paul Lentz and Beatrice (Heard) Krivey. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Wife, Daughter: Carol wife of Gary Lerch of New Ringgold, PA and April Henry of Coopersburg, 7 Grandsons, 1 Granddaughter and 2 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Daughter: Barbara Ziegler and a Brother: Carl Lentz.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown.
Contributions may be made in his memory to his family.
Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at: www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019