Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Robert P. Mohr


1963 - 2019
Robert P. Mohr Obituary
Robert P. "Robby" Mohr, 55, of Germansville, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, December 23, 1963, Robby was the son of Richard J. Mohr, Sr. and Carol A. (Adams) Mohr of New Tripoli. He owned and operated Robby Mohr Trucking in Germansville for the last 25 years. He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville and East Coast 4-Wheel Drive Association.

Survivors: In addition to his parents; son, Ryan M. Mohr (Chrystal) of New Tripoli; brother, Rick Mohr (Deb) of Coopersburg; sisters, Rhonda-Lynn A. Wetzel (Michael) of New Tripoli, Robin A. Fritsch (Blaine) of Breinigsville; grandchildren, Jordyn, Austin and Avery; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by a brother, Randy S. Mohr who died in 1982.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:30 am. – 10:30 am. Saturday, in the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Morgenland Union Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and/or Bethany Wesleyan Church both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
