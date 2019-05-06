Robert P. Mrazik, 81, of Whitehall, passed away May 4, 2019. He was the loving husband of 50 years to Rosella A. (Mokris) Mrazik. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Andreja) Mrazik. He graduated from Allentown High School Class of 1955. Robert retired as a custodian for Lehigh County. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church and a past President of the Allentown Sokols.Survivors: wife- Rosella Mrazik; children- Robert and wife Tara Mrazik of Whitehall, Michele and husband Edward Grasso of Hellertown; granddaughters- Olivia and Sophia; brothers- Thomas Mrazik of Allentown, Al Mrazik of Allentown. He was predeceased by his brother- Joseph Mrazik and sister- Mary Lopez.A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 7th 6-8PM and Wednesday, May 8th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial to follow Wednesday at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will be Private on another day.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Robert's memory to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church or to a . Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary