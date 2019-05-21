Robert Peter Tercha, 78, of Allentown, died May 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Robert worked at Mack Trucks for many years until retiring. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Tercha, Sr. and the late Jane M. (Sewards) Tercha. Robert was a graduate of Allen High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. During the Korean War, he intercepted Morse code. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: Sons: Andrew J. Tercha and Peter T. Tercha. He was preceded in death by his Brother: Joseph F. Tercha, Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 10:30 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 18th and Turner Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the Church.Contributions: Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary