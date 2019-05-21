Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tercha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Peter Tercha

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Peter Tercha Obituary
Robert Peter Tercha, 78, of Allentown, died May 15, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Robert worked at Mack Trucks for many years until retiring. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Tercha, Sr. and the late Jane M. (Sewards) Tercha. Robert was a graduate of Allen High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. During the Korean War, he intercepted Morse code. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: Sons: Andrew J. Tercha and Peter T. Tercha. He was preceded in death by his Brother: Joseph F. Tercha, Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 10:30 A.M. in the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 18th and Turner Sts. Allentown. Call Thursday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the Church.Contributions: Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1825 W. Turner St. Allentown, PA 18104Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now