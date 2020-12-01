Robert R. Edwards, 83, of Plainfield Township, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Carole E. (Serfass) Edwards, who passed away, March 6, 2018.
Graveside services will be held, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Plainfield Cemetery, Plainfield Township. There will be a viewing beginning at 10 AM until 10:45 AM, Thursday at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, observing social distancing and mask requirements. Online condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com
.