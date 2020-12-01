1/
Robert R. Edwards
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Edwards, 83, of Plainfield Township, passed away, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Carole E. (Serfass) Edwards, who passed away, March 6, 2018.

Graveside services will be held, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11:30 AM at Plainfield Cemetery, Plainfield Township. There will be a viewing beginning at 10 AM until 10:45 AM, Thursday at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Due to present Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, observing social distancing and mask requirements. Online condolences may be offered at www.ruggierofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Ruggiero Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Plainfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruggiero Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved