Robert R. Fenstermacher Jr.
Robert R. Fenstermacher, Jr. of Allentown passed away November 26th 2020. He was the Life Partner of Michael Pierce for 36 years. Robert was the son of the late Robert R. Fenstermacher, Sr. and his survived wife, Melba K. (Schrader) Fenstermacher of New Tripoli, Pa.

He is also survived by his sister, Debra K. (Fenstermacher) Yelovich and her spouse Scott of New Tripoli, and his brothers; Scott and his wife Alena of Maryland, Mark and his wife Paula of Germansville and Brad and his wife Susan of New Tripoli. Robert also has a very large extended family.

Robert enjoyed life, spending time with his family and many friends. He had a great love for animals, especially his dogs and horses and enjoyed nature. He was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. He also owned R&R Poultry Delicatessen in Cherryville, Pa. for many years. He later followed in his father's footsteps and worked as an ironworker.

Memorial service and celebration of Robert's life will be held in the summer of 2021.

Memorial contributions are welcomed to local animal sanctuaries and rescues.

Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Robert was good person with a big heart and proud to say he was my cousin. He will be greatly missed and my condolences to my Aunt Melba, and to my Cousins Debra,Scott, Mark,Brad and Michael. Love you all and I know your all going threw a difficult time your in thoughts and my prayers.
Connie Schrader
Family
