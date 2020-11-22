Robert R. Mantz, 82 of Bethlehem passed away on November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy B. (Transue) Mantz, they were married 61 years on January 31st. Robert was born on August 24, 1938 in Bethlehem son of the late Leroy and Irene (Miller) Mantz. He was a Branch Manager and Assistant Vice President at First Valley Bank retiring after many years.
Survivors: Wife Dorothy, sons Richard R., husband of Lisa, Robert R. and Ronald R., husband of Denise, sister Lillian Connors, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Harry Mantz.
Service: Private, funeral arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: To an Animal charity of your choice
.