1/1
Robert R. Mantz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Mantz, 82 of Bethlehem passed away on November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy B. (Transue) Mantz, they were married 61 years on January 31st. Robert was born on August 24, 1938 in Bethlehem son of the late Leroy and Irene (Miller) Mantz. He was a Branch Manager and Assistant Vice President at First Valley Bank retiring after many years.

Survivors: Wife Dorothy, sons Richard R., husband of Lisa, Robert R. and Ronald R., husband of Denise, sister Lillian Connors, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Harry Mantz.

Service: Private, funeral arrangements by the Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To an Animal charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Dorothy, Ron, Denise & family - So sorry for your loss. We will always remember the kindness and wonderful hospitality of your Husband and Father. Praying for strength for you all. We’ll meet again in Heaven one day!
Cindy & Dave Doerr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved