ROBERT R. MOLITORISZ, 78, of Hellertown, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Mary T. (Tulio) Molitorisz, who died Aug. 3, 2007. He was born in Fountain Hill on December 18, 1941 to the late Julius W. and Margaret (Bellew) Molitorisz. Robert served our country faithfully in the US Army during peacetime. He worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 32 years retiring from the Heavy Forge Department. Robert is a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Siblings: Richard T. (Marsha) Molitorisz, Susan Egan all of Bethlehem. Predeceased by a brother: William J. Sr. (Dec.6, 2012), sister: Margaret S. "Peggy" Clauser (Feb.23,2006).
SERVICE: Private service at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plz, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.