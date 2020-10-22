Robert Ray Richardson, 79, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Helgi (Keero) Richardson, with whom he shared over 59 years of marriage. Born on December 7, 1940, in Alton, IL., Robert was a son of the late Robert and Martha Jane (Record) Richardson. Robert, known to his family and friends as Bob, was a standout multi-sport athlete in high school. While attending the University of Pennsylvania, he played football for the Penn Quakers and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He spent his career in sales and marketing roles, and eventually started Optical Techniques, Incorporated (OTI). During his career, he had the opportunity to travel to many parts of the country and world, always returning with tales of his travels and photographs. Bob had several hobbies that he pursued during his lifetime, including chess, golf, astronomy and photography. In his younger years, he frequently could be found bundled up on a winter evening, outside with his telescope, camera attached, snapping pictures of the planets and night sky. Many of these were published in notable magazines such as "Sky and Telescope". For several years, he gave lectures at local astronomy clubs across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. His love of the Delaware Bay watershed area led him to photograph its small towns and working harbors, many of which were destroyed during Super Storm Sandy. He created a collection of these photos and accompanying essays entitled "Delsea - The Bay and Beyond", which was published in 2002. Bob had many joys in life including meeting new people and sharing stories. He loved sitting and talking with people wherever he went. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football together and cheering for the Eagles. He was especially proud of his two daughters, of whom he spoke frequently. He loved going out to restaurants and celebrations with family throughout the years, and especially to the beach in Ocean City, NJ. He will be missed dearly by his wife and daughters, and his many friends.
Survivors: Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife Helgi; daughters, Linda Richardson of Raleigh, NC and Lisa Richardson of Lebanon, NJ, as well as his dear brother, William Richardson of Phoenix, AZ.
A memorial service will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Friday October 23, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to the American Cancer Association, 3893 Adler Pl#170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.