Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Alive UMC
678 Pine Street
Palmerton, PA
Robert R. Sheckler, 83, of White Street, Bowmanstown, died Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. He was the husband of Dorothy (Buhay) Sheckler celebrating 64 years of marriage last week. Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Twp, he was the son of the late Chester and Leah (Frey) Sheckler.

Robert was owner/operator of Sheckler's Appliances, Bowmanstown, for 30 years, retiring in 2005. Previously, he was employed by Gulf Oil Co., Allentown, and Phila, as financial manager. He was a graduate of the former Bethlehem Business School, and served in the Air Force, Peacetime. Robert was an active member of Faith Alive United Methodist Church, Palmerton, where he lead financial committee, member of planning committee, and taught Sunday School. Robert was a member of the Bowmanstown Borough Planning commission, and board member of the Carbon County Training Center for over 40 years. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Bowmanstown Rod and Gun Club. In his early years, he and his father raised and trained excellent hunting beagles.

Survivors: wife. Daughters, Tanya S. wife of Terry Williams of Narvon, Lancaster County, Lisa A. Sheckler of Phoenixville, Chester County. Son, Seth R. of Bowmanstown. 3 grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, and Kurtis. 1 great granddaughter, AnnMarie. Sisters, Mae Lockard of Bowmanstown, Lucille wife of Larry Smith of Trachsville.

Services: 11:00AM Wednesday, Faith Alive UMC, PO Box 177, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton, PA 18071. Private Family Viewing. Private Family Interment W/ Military Honors, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Fireline Road, Bowmanstown. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences:

www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020
