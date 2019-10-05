|
Robert R. Siegfried, 95, formerly of East Allen and Hanover Townships, passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was the husband of the late Olive J. (Schaffer) Siegfried, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2010. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Russell H. and Florence (Roth) Siegfried. Upon graduating from Bethlehem Tech, Robert joined the United States Army and honorably served in the Air Corps during World War II. He was employed by Mack Trucks, Allentown, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in 1986 as a production control clerk. Robert was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, and the former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Schoenersville, where he served on the property committee. He also served on the board of Schoenersville Cemetery. Robert was a life member of American Legion Post 470, Bath, and a member of the , Allentown. Survivors: He is survived by his brother, Russell E. Siegfried and his wife, Louise, of Bath; daughters-in-law, Nancy Siegfried and Barbara Siegfried, both of East Allen Township; four grandchildren, Michael, Mark, Connie, and Heather; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley, Makayla, Justin, Gabriel, Madison, Giulia, Christian, and Lucas; three nieces and a nephew. In addition to his late wife, Olive, he was predeceased by his two sons, Ryan and Wayne Siegfried. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Robert's life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the former Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Schoenersville, now The Lutheran Center, 2354 Grove Road, Allentown, PA 18109. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in The Lutheran Center. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Schoenersville Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 5, 2019