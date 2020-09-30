1/2
Robert R. "Robbie" Thompson
Robert R. "Robbie" Thompson, 74, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Elsie (Flick) Thompson, with whom he shared over 45 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Medernach) Thompson. Robbie was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1964. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers from 1965-1967 and later in the Reserves from 1967-1971. He worked as a Slitter Operator at Prior Coated Metals Inc. from 1974 until retiring in 2012. Robbie was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan, Penn State fan and he enjoyed history and the civil war. He had a passion for reading and spending time with his loving family.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Elsie; son Brian R. Thompson and his wife Erica of Walnutport; daughter Lauren E. Calderon and her husband Christian of Mechanicsburg; mother in law Edith (Derrico) Flick; brother Ted Thompson and his wife Paula of Summerfield, FL; sister Margaret Mary Finnerin and her husband John of Southport, NC; niece Rebecca Thompson of Virginia Beach, VA; nephew Christopher Thompson of Ft.Worth, TX; grandchildren Connor and Evan Thompson and Roman Calderon and his soon to be loving granddaughter due in October.

SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Robbie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to DirectRelief.org or the American Cancer Society, LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
