|
|
Robert R. Vogel, 89, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Joyce (Bossons) Vogel. They were married 68 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Raymond R. and Grace (Seagreaves) Vogel. Robert grew up in Allentown and worked at Argenson Flower Shop and Jewel Tea Co., both in Allentown. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. He worked in PennDot's design section and traffic unit as a traffic control specialist. After retiring from PennDot, he worked as a consultant at Lehigh Engineering and retired in 1992. He enjoyed Canadian Fishing Trips and as a young man spent countless hours horse back riding.
Survivors: Wife, Joyce; Son: Robert R. Vogel, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; Daughters: Diane R. George and her husband Danny of Walnutport, Lori A. Hilbert and her husband John of Lexington, SC; Grandchildren: Joshua, Jason, Danny, Jenny; Great grandchildren: Tyler, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Julia, Bella, Zoey.
Services: 2 pm Sunday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 1 – 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to any animal shelter.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019