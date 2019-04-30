Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nickels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R.D. Nickels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert R.D. Nickels Obituary
Robert R. D. Nickels of Delaware Water Gap, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 26, after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.Bob is survived by his wife Karen of 55 years; his daughter Beth Carroll and her husband Brendon of Pocono Pines, PA; his daughter Catherine Berger and her husband Derek of Harrisburg, NC; and his four grandchildren Emily and James Carroll, and Allison and Jared Berger. The service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap on Saturday, May 4 at 4 pm officiated by Rev. Karen Nickels and Rev. Sherry Blackman. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain, P.O. Box 336, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327.www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now