|
|
Robert R. D. Nickels of Delaware Water Gap, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 26, after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.Bob is survived by his wife Karen of 55 years; his daughter Beth Carroll and her husband Brendon of Pocono Pines, PA; his daughter Catherine Berger and her husband Derek of Harrisburg, NC; and his four grandchildren Emily and James Carroll, and Allison and Jared Berger. The service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain in Delaware Water Gap on Saturday, May 4 at 4 pm officiated by Rev. Karen Nickels and Rev. Sherry Blackman. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain, P.O. Box 336, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327.www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019