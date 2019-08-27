|
|
Robert "Dutch" Reither, 61, of Salisbury Twp., passed away August 25, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Tracey L. (Beck) Reither. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of June (Fegley) Reither and the late Truman O. Reither. Dutch was a truck driver for several companies. He was a 1975 graduate of Salisbury High School.
Survivors: In addition to his Wife and Mother; Sons, Patrick and his wife Tiffany, Douglas and Zachary; Siblings; Ronald Reither and his wife Glenda, Diane Schaffer and her husband Jeremiah, Beverly Seibert and her husband Herbert; Grandson, Atlas and Granddaughter, Kacenya; In laws, Thomas and Joan Beck; Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Truman S. Reither.
Services: Celebration of Life will be held 3PM Sun. Sept. 1st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held Sun. 1-3 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019