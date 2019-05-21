Home

Robert "Bobby" Russell, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Kathryn (Deegan) Russell. Throughout his life, Bobby was a client of LARC and VIA. As a child with developmental disabilities he was always well protected and cared for by his West Bethlehem peers. He was a lover of Musikfest and hadn't missed a single day of festing since it began in 1984. He was a long-time member of Ss. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and an honorary member of the Bethlehem Fire Department Memorial Station.He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Joan Dye wife of the late Roy Lee Dye; nieces & nephews, Maryellen Dye, Regina Dugan wife of James Dugan, David Dye and Catherine Dye; 13 great nieces & nephews; 3 great-great nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard "Buddy" Russell, Jr.Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem and on Thursday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Holy Family Manor St. Ann Chapel, 1200 Spring St. Bethlehem. A 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow in the St. Ann Chapel. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Manor or Via of the Lehigh Valley. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
