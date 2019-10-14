|
|
Robert Rybitski, 82 of Bethlehem, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. Born March 28, 1937 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Grochowski) Rybitski and husband of the late Virgie Marie (Clark) Rybitski.
He served in the US Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 1978 as a Chief Master Sergeant. After that he was with the Air Force Jr. ROTC at Dieruff High School for one year and then at Scotch Plains Fanwood High School for 17 years before retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his daughter, Bobbie-Ann wife of Gerald Dumoff of Bethlehem, son, Craig A. Rybitski and wife Amy of Lehighton, significant other, Caroline Mckinney, brothers, Michael Rybitski and wife Joyce of Culpepper, VA and
George Rybitski of Hammond, NY, sister, Marianne Bryant of Scranton, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a 10:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, all at the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania. Entombment will follow with military honors at
Bethlehem Memorial Park, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019