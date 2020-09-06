1/1
Robert S. Bennett
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert S. Bennett, 59, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus. Born December 18, 1960 in Bethlehem he was was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Kucsan) Bennett. He was married to Susan (Yawney) Bennett with whom he would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this coming October 12th.

Robert was a 1978 Liberty High School graduate. He went onto graduate from Moravian College with a bachelor's degree in management in 1982. He worked for AutoZone and Action Wheels in Bethlehem. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.

Robert loved his many cats over the years and enjoyed going to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and the Reading Phillies. He was very mechanically inclined.

Robert is survived by his wife, Susan, uncle, John Kucsan, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Stephen Kucsan and a sister-in-law, Rosemarie (Yawney) Labukas.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved