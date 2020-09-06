Robert S. Bennett, 59, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Campus. Born December 18, 1960 in Bethlehem he was was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Kucsan) Bennett. He was married to Susan (Yawney) Bennett with whom he would have celebrated 35 years of marriage this coming October 12th.



Robert was a 1978 Liberty High School graduate. He went onto graduate from Moravian College with a bachelor's degree in management in 1982. He worked for AutoZone and Action Wheels in Bethlehem. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.



Robert loved his many cats over the years and enjoyed going to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and the Reading Phillies. He was very mechanically inclined.



Robert is survived by his wife, Susan, uncle, John Kucsan, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Stephen Kucsan and a sister-in-law, Rosemarie (Yawney) Labukas.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18020 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.



