Robert S. Check, 91, of Northampton passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown, PA. He was born in Freemansburg, the son of the late Stephen and Mary (Fekula) Check. He was the husband of the late Minerva (Stoudt) Check. Robert worked as a welder for Bethlehem Steel for 31 years retiring in 1983. Robert served his country in the US Navy during WW II and Korea. He was a member of VFW Post 4714 Northampton and the Sager bund Club in Coplay. He was also an avid polka dancer.
He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Robert of Allentown and Michael of Hellertown, daughters, Deborah Rinker, Eileen Culver, and Cheryl Anne Check of Allentown, and MaryElizabeth Driscoll of New York, sister, Dorothy Haas, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was predeceased by a brother Richard.
A viewing will be held from 11am-12noon on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem followed by a service at 12noon. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com