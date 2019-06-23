Robert S. Kucsan, 77, of Lower Nazareth Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Above and Beyond at The Knights, of Allentown. He was the husband of April (Portnova) Kucsan. They would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on July 2, 2019. Robert was born November 28, 1942 in Bethlehem, PA. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Fortley) Kuscan. Robert graduated from Liberty High School in 1960. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Robert was a Manager at J.T. Baker, of Phillipsburg, NJ, before his retirement in 2000. He was on the Board of Supervisors for Lower Nazareth Twp. from 1996-1999 and rejoined in 2004 until stepping down in 2018. He served on various boards and committees in the township, including the police commission and library commission. Robert was the District Governor for the Lions Club 14-K, and avidly collected Lions pins and stamps. He frequently enjoyed taking his grandkids out for breakfast and supporting them at their many sporting events. Robert went to many Lehigh University Football and Wrestling games; he was on their Booster Club and would travel all over to see them. He could also be found enjoying a cigar at Cigars International, of Bethlehem. Robert was an avid hunter and gardener. He had memberships with American Legion Post # 415, of Nazareth, Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, and was a lifetime member of Hecktown Fire Co. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Toni Dorshimer and husband Brent, of Kunkletown, grandchildren, Madison and Gavin, brother, Richard C. Kucsan. He was pre-deceased by brother, Charles V. Kucsan. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery of Bethlehem, with military honors. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, from 5:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 10:00-11:00 AM both times in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hecktown Lower Nazareth Lions Club in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary