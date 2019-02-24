|
Robert S. Sinamban, 58, of Macungie, passed away February 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Quezon City, Philippines, he was a son of the late Aurelio Sinamban Sr. and Teresita (Stein) Pinter. He was the owner and operator of the Emmaus Smoke Shop and the Phoenixville Smoke Shop. He graduated with honors, was Class President and Editor in Chief of the high school paper, and received his Bachelor of Science from the University of the Philippines. Robert was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed traveling to keep in touch with his family and friends. Survivors: Siblings, Carmelita S. Burns, Aurelio Sinamban, Jr. and Sylvia Sinamban; Aunts, Nieces and Nephews. Services: Prayer service Sat., March 9th at 2PM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Viewings will be held Fri. 5-8PM and Sat 12-2PM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019