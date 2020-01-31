|
|
Robert Serfass, 74, of Wind Gap, died comfortably at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved family.
Calling hours will be from 12 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, FEBRUARY 15, 2020, followed by a short service at Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofunerlahome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvanian Avenue, Pen Argyl. A happy hour social will be held right after at Detzi's Tavern, Wind Gap. Stop by for food and a toast to Bob.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor to the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center, or The Monroe County Hospice House c/o Lehigh Valley Health Network - Pocono Foundation., 181 E. Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020