Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
Robert Serfass
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Detzi's Tavern
Wind Gap, PA
Robert Serfass


1945 - 2020
Robert Serfass Obituary
Robert Serfass, 74, of Wind Gap, died comfortably at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved family.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, FEBRUARY 15, 2020, followed by a short service at Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofunerlahome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvanian Avenue, Pen Argyl. A happy hour social will be held right after at Detzi's Tavern, Wind Gap. Stop by for food and a toast to Bob.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor to the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center, or The Monroe County Hospice House c/o Lehigh Valley Health Network - Pocono Foundation., 181 E. Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
