1/1
Robert Steirer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Steirer, Jr. 88 of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving companion of Georgine Banko and the husband of the late Marie (Heidecker) Steirer. Born in Freemansburg, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Nellie (Chato) Steirer. Robert was a graduate of Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy aboard the Seabone. Robert worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years until retiring. He was a member of the MORA Club and the Heights AA. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, flying his airplane and handy work. One of his most proud achievements was building his home all on his own. He also was part of the band Lollipops & Rythmeers.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving companion Georgine Banko; daughter Susan Ullrich and her husband Duane of Staten Island; grandson Nathan Ullrich and his brothers Lawrence Steirer and Joseph Steirer. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Steirer and his granddaughter Robin.

SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved