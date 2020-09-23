Robert Steirer, Jr. 88 of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving companion of Georgine Banko and the husband of the late Marie (Heidecker) Steirer. Born in Freemansburg, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Nellie (Chato) Steirer. Robert was a graduate of Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy aboard the Seabone. Robert worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years until retiring. He was a member of the MORA Club and the Heights AA. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, flying his airplane and handy work. One of his most proud achievements was building his home all on his own. He also was part of the band Lollipops & Rythmeers.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving companion Georgine Banko; daughter Susan Ullrich and her husband Duane of Staten Island; grandson Nathan Ullrich and his brothers Lawrence Steirer and Joseph Steirer. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Steirer and his granddaughter Robin.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.