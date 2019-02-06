Home

Robert T. Erkinger Obituary
Robert T. "Erk" Erkinger, 72 years, of N. Catasauqua, passed away on Monday February 4th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Constance "Connie" J. (Snyder) Erkinger for 50 years this year. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Angela P. Erkinger. Robert was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay. A 1964 graduate of Whitehall High School, he was employed as a roofer with the Roofer's Local Union #30 for over 30 years before retiring. He then worked part-time at Precision Medical in maintenance. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of the Egypt VFW and the Coplay Legion.Surviving with his wife is a daughter Adele C., wife of Stephen W. Lemak, brother Richard, sister-in-law Jeanette, wife of Thomas Frack, and a grandson Logan Stephen.Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday February 9th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a viewing from 10-11am on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019
