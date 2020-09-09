1/1
Robert T. Levine
Robert T. Levine, 70, of Allentown, passed away September 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Cindy (May) Levine. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Jack J. and Reba (Baringoldz) Levine. Robert was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Cindy; Sons, Joshua and his wife Jill, and Andrew and his wife Deborah; Daughter, Rachel; Grandchildren, Brody, Cooper, Winnie and Simon; Sister, Gilda Moore.

Services: Services were held privately. Interment was held at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
September 8, 2020
Cindy and family, our deepest condolences to you in the loss of your wonderful husband, father, brother and amazing grandfather. Robert has left an indelible impact on everyone who knew him and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Gladys Wiles and Family
September 8, 2020
I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Robert. I worked for him in the early 80’s in the Accts. Rec. dept. He was a wonderful boss and person. He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked for. My deepest sympathy to the Levine family.
Glynis (Huber) Krasley
Coworker
September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020
Our condolences to the Levine Family. Robert was a great man! I will dearly miss our morning conversation with Robert
Webb Lingle
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so so sorry for your loss. Robert was a sweet kind gentleman and a pleasure to know him.
bobbe wiener
Friend
September 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I met Cindy and Robert when they had Levine’s. They were both great people and hard workers. I always saw them together. I am so sad Robert passed, he touched many lives.
Shari foose
Friend
September 8, 2020
Cindy,
Sheryl and I are so sorry to learn of Robert’s untimely passing. I’ve known Robert since our JDS days and will miss seeing him along with you at the synagogue during the holidays. May his memory be for a blessing.

Rance and Sheryl Block
Rance and Sheryl Block
Friend
