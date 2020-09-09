Robert T. Levine, 70, of Allentown, passed away September 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Cindy (May) Levine. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Jack J. and Reba (Baringoldz) Levine. Robert was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.



Survivors: Loving Wife, Cindy; Sons, Joshua and his wife Jill, and Andrew and his wife Deborah; Daughter, Rachel; Grandchildren, Brody, Cooper, Winnie and Simon; Sister, Gilda Moore.



Services: Services were held privately. Interment was held at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store