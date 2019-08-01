|
Robert T. Sopko, Sr., 89, of Salisbury Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Anna (Fabian) Sopko, with whom he shared over 66 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Hornak) Sopko. Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Carpenter for Mazziotta until retiring. Robert was an active member of St. Ursula's Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. He had a big heart and always helped others. Robert was also a member of the Holy Name Society and the Golden Hillers. He enjoyed bowling and working in his wood shop.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Anna, he will be lovingly remembered by his sons Joseph Sopko and his wife Suzanne of Macungie, Robert Sopko, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Salisbury Twp.; daughter MariAnn Sopko of Salisbury Twp.; grandchildren John and Ben Sopko and Kaitlyn, Alex, Tyler and Zach Glenn. Robert was preceded in death by his daughters Roberta Sopko and Joanne Glenn and his brother Joseph Sopko.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Ursula Church, 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Robert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2019