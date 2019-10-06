Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Church
521 E. Locust Street
Bethlehem,, PA
Robert T. Weed Obituary
Robert T. Weed, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Kirkland Village. His wife of 43 years, Florence M. (Williams) Weed, died in 1997. Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Margaret (Williams) Weed. Bob earned a B.A. from Dickinson College in 1952 and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania in 1956. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Bob served most of his career with Reckitt & Colman, Ltd. from 1956 to 1992 in Rochester, NY and the Lehigh Valley. He later was Interim President of WLVT39, Interim Executive Director of New Bethany Ministries, Interim General Manager of Cornerstone Companies and Interim President of LVECD. A member of Grace Church, Bethlehem, Bob also belonged to the Rotary Club of Bethlehem, Marine Corps League and served on the boards of St. Luke's VNA and Alumni Council at Dickinson College.

Surviving are a son, Robert D. Weed, and his wife Vickie of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Robert W. Weed and Nicole A. Weed; as well as long time friend and companion, Mary Lou Shuman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, in Grace Church. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be sent to Grace Church, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
