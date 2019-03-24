Morning Call Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ROBERT BANNON
ROBERT THOMAS BANNON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT THOMAS BANNON Obituary
Robert Thomas Bannon, 70, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Friday, March 22, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Janet L. (Lummis) Bannon. Robert was born in Philadelphia on September 27, 1948 to the late Robert James and Anna Marie (Rowe) Bannon. He worked 31 years at AT&T, AT&T Federal Systems, Bell Laboratories, AT&T Submarine Systems-District Mgr./ Distinguished Member of Technical Staff Supervisor/Division Mgr./Director. Robert is a faithful member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Hellertown. He is a member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers).SURVIVORS: In addition to loving wife of 51 years; children: Kara Lynn of East Stroudsburg, Bonnie Ann wife of William T. Adamski of Saylorsburg, Eileen M. of Marshalls Creek; sister: Patricia Ann Slough of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Jacob William, Joshua Michael and Rylan Taylor Adamski. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 followed by the Burial Office and Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Avenue, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Arrangements by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fox Chase Cancer Center for Kidney Cancer Research, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
