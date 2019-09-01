Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Allem


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Allem Obituary
Robert W. Allem, 94, formerly of Slatington passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Phoebe Home, Richlandtown. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Rickert) Allem who passed away in 2012. Born in Quakertown on October 8, 1924, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ida (Strauss) Allem. Robert began working for Dimmig Electric as an appliance repairman, advancing to their service manager. He then taught small appliance repair in Wilkes-Barre, and later for Lehigh Career & Technical Institute where he then retired. Robert was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington. A former recipient of the Spirit Award, presented by the Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, he was active with the Slatington Second Chance Shoppe, the Northern Lehigh Community Center and was a former fire fighter for West End Fire Co., Quakertown.

He is survived by a son: Kenneth R. Allem and wife Christine of FL; daughter: Carol and husband Dale Tredinnick of Wapwallopen; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now