Robert W. Brown, 77, of Allentown, passed away July 12, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Lupe Pearce. Born in West Catasaqua, he was the son of the late Percival and Rose (Ferrara) Brown. He graduated from Whitehall High School, Franklin and Marshall College and Cornell Law School. After law school, he volunteered for VISTA teaching in communities in Detroit and taught at the University of Illinois, College of Law, in Champaign. He practiced Law in Allentown for 40 years and retired as Senior Partner of the Law Practice of Brown, Brown, Solt and Ferreti. He was the Solicitor for the City of Allentown under the former Mayor Afflerbach. During his life he won the Human Relations Commission Award for the City of Allentown, served as President of both the Boys and Girls Club and the Rotary Club, and was the Chairperson of the Board of Directors for Lehigh Valley Legal Services. Bob always believed in the importance of serving his community and was loved by those who knew him.



Survivors: Loving Wife, Lupe Pearce; Children, Courtney Weikert, Robyn Chachula and Ryan Brown; Step-Children, Glenn Pearce, Heather Pearce and Enrique Pearce; Sisters, Lewanna Shue and Linda Steckel. He will be greatly missed by his 11 Grandchildren, family and many friends.



Services: A viewing will be held 9:30-11AM on Wed., July 17th at Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Services will begin at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Cemetery.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Hispanic American Organization, 436 Walnut St., Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019