|
|
Robert W. "Whitey" Edelman, 91, of Cherryville, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Inpatient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Elsie A. (Steiner) Edelman. Together they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 27th. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Pearl (Reinert) Edelman. Robert was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1946. He was employed by the former National Portland Cement Co., where he worked for 24 years until its' closing. Robert later worked on the road crew of Lehigh Township for 14 years before retiring in 1989. An active and faithful member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, Robert served on church council and was an usher. He was a long time member of the Coplay Saengerbund Club where he enjoyed polka dancing with his wife and friends. Robert's love of music, singing, and playing the accordion led to volunteering for over 30 years at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, where he helped to lead a music and worship ministry for the residents. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Elsie, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Cynthia O'Brien and her husband, Gary, of Cherryville; grandchildren, Jason O'Brien and his wife, Marie, of Orefield, and Megan Coccetti and her husband, Peter, of Moore Township; five great-grandchildren, Gianna, Cameron, Madison, McKayla, and Jaxen; sisters, Irene Waltz, of Northampton, and Virginia Thompson and her husband, David, of Richmond, Virginia; many nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by a sister, Mae Kovalchick. Services: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath (Emanuelsville) PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A. M. in the church. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Emanuelsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEROGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown - Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Robert to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019