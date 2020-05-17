Robert W. "Bob" Eschbach, 84, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born September 30, 1935, in Palm, he was a son of the late Paul I. and Theresa M. (Lagler) Eschbach.
Survivors: sister, Pauline R. Greulich and husband, The Reverend David C. Greulich; nephews, David C. Greulich, Jr., Ted Greulich, Stephen E. Greulich. Brother, Gilbert B., preceded him in death.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Hosensack E. C. Church, 7609 Buhman Rd. Zionsville 18092.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.