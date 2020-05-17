Robert W. Eschbach
1935 - 2020
Robert W. "Bob" Eschbach, 84, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born September 30, 1935, in Palm, he was a son of the late Paul I. and Theresa M. (Lagler) Eschbach.

Survivors: sister, Pauline R. Greulich and husband, The Reverend David C. Greulich; nephews, David C. Greulich, Jr., Ted Greulich, Stephen E. Greulich. Brother, Gilbert B., preceded him in death.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Hosensack E. C. Church, 7609 Buhman Rd. Zionsville 18092.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
