Robert W. Fisher
Robert Fisher, 93 of Allentown, PA passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Monroe County Hospice House in East Stroudsburg, PA.

Born June 28, 1927 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Nellie (Buss) Fisher. He was the husband of the late Joan (Olewine) Fisher with whom he shared 45 years of marriage before her death in 2000.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy working on the USS Gilbert Islands. After his service he worked as a meat cutter and deli manager for several local markets. Robert excelled at athletics throughout his life and was able to play for the Allentown Cardinals. He also enjoyed caring for his family throughout his life.

Surviving are daughter, Kathy Perrine w/o Richard Armstrong of Brodheadsville, PA, sister, Virginia Levan. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by brother, Gary Fisher.

A Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.

Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to AWSOM Animal Shelter or Valor Veteran's House C/O Schisler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
