Robert W. "Bob" Herkalo, 79, died February 3, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic - Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.
He was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Barefoot Bay, Florida, after relocating from Bangor, PA 15 years ago.
Bob was previously employed by Atlantic Pipe , Phillipsburg, NJ and Green-walk Trout Hatchery, Bangor PA.
He was an avid trout fisherman and loved walking with Eddie.
Survivors include sons Michael J. Herkalo (Kelly) of Hobe Sound, Florida and Bob Herkalo (Jane Heller) of East Bangor, Pennsylvania, daughter Mary Ann Cerino (Nelson and the late John P. Comunale) of Bangor, Pennsylvania, grandchildren John, Gina, Michael and Jenna, great-grandson Jackson, sister Rosemary Piperata of Easton, Pennsylvania, brothers Joseph Herkalo of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and John Herkalo of North Carolina and David Herkalo, of Florida, his dog and faithful companion Eddie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores "Rose" (Nodoline), parents John and Geraldine (Goodyear) Herkalo.
Memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Bangor, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Florida.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020