Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Robert W. P. Graboski, 71, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Shamokin a son of the late Walter F. and Rita M. (Miller) Graboski. Robert was employed as a Pharmacist Technician for the Reading Hospital before retiring in 2008. He was of the Catholic faith. Robert was a veteran of U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one star.

Survivors: Brother, Barry and his wife Beth Graboski of York, PA; sisters, Donna M. and her husband Samuel S. Lipot and Bonnie Graboski both of Allentown; nieces, Karen Heffelfinger, Jennifer Geary, Katie Lenihan; nephew, Jason Graboski; great- nephew, Justin Heffelfinger; great-niece, Ashley Heffelfinger.

Services: 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019
