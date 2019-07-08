|
Robert W. P. Graboski, 71, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Shamokin a son of the late Walter F. and Rita M. (Miller) Graboski. Robert was employed as a Pharmacist Technician for the Reading Hospital before retiring in 2008. He was of the Catholic faith. Robert was a veteran of U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one star.
Survivors: Brother, Barry and his wife Beth Graboski of York, PA; sisters, Donna M. and her husband Samuel S. Lipot and Bonnie Graboski both of Allentown; nieces, Karen Heffelfinger, Jennifer Geary, Katie Lenihan; nephew, Jason Graboski; great- nephew, Justin Heffelfinger; great-niece, Ashley Heffelfinger.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019