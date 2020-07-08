Robert W. Pfander, 92, of North Andover, MA went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 26, 1927, the son of John W. Pfander and Levecie (Orr) Pfander. Bob served in the Navy during WWII, receiving an honorable discharge. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Personnel and Industrial Management, from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He taught advanced courses at Washington University in St. Louis. Bob was the head of Human Resources for several large companies and President of Executive Job Search Programs, Inc.
Bob was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church (MO), Third Baptist Church, in St. Louis (MO), First Baptist Church of Ferguson (MO), Baptist Church of Cheshire (CT) and First Baptist Church Allentown (PA). Bob & his wife Betty taught teenagers in Sunday School for many years and enjoyed giving out Bibles to those in their classes. He was a long time member of Rotary International, including in Chesterfield, MO and Emmaus, PA. He enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football. He was an avid (fair weather) fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Missouri "Mizzou" Tigers.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Betty J. (McAninch) Pfander in 2011. Bob is survived by his 2 daughters, Linda Sherman and her husband Joseph of Salem, MA, and Debi Baker and her husband Brad of Seabrook, NH. He has four grandchildren, Cheri (Alexei) Grishin, Amie (Nate) Hudak, Jessica (Justin) Roy and Jeff (Stephanie) Baker; eleven great-grandchildren, Alisa, Amira, Natalia, Evan, John, Olivia, Caroline, Luka, Jacob, Bella and his newest one due in November. Services in MA will be private due to COVID concerns. Public services will be held graveside on Friday, July 10th at 12:45 pm : at the Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church/Cemetery 3441 Devonshire Road Allentown, PA 18103. Masks and social distancing required at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to First Baptist Church Allentown, 1808 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA 18104. To leave a condolence for the family kindly visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com
.