Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery
Slatington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Smith


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Smith Obituary
Robert W. Smith, 63, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Ohm) Smith, they were married on November 20, 1999. Born in Palmerton, on January 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Ray E. and Frances N. (Kuntz) Smith. Bob received a double bachelor's degree in Biology & Chemistry from Penn State University. He started his career working briefly for Paris Neckwear in Walnutport. For the last 34 years, he was employed by Broadcom Ltd, (AT&T, Lucent & Agere) as a global credit analyst. Bob was a member of the Hose Co. # 1 Slatington, served as their former assistant fire chief, and was a member of the Slatington Moose Lodge.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Brittany Smith & Brandi Smith; son: Shawn Kline; grandchildren: Kali, Ryker & Paizlie; sisters: Martha George & Patricia Jackson. He was preceded in death by a son, Damion R. Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's name can be made to The , 370 7th St, Suite 1802, New York NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now