|
|
Robert W. Smith, 63, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Ohm) Smith, they were married on November 20, 1999. Born in Palmerton, on January 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Ray E. and Frances N. (Kuntz) Smith. Bob received a double bachelor's degree in Biology & Chemistry from Penn State University. He started his career working briefly for Paris Neckwear in Walnutport. For the last 34 years, he was employed by Broadcom Ltd, (AT&T, Lucent & Agere) as a global credit analyst. Bob was a member of the Hose Co. # 1 Slatington, served as their former assistant fire chief, and was a member of the Slatington Moose Lodge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Brittany Smith & Brandi Smith; son: Shawn Kline; grandchildren: Kali, Ryker & Paizlie; sisters: Martha George & Patricia Jackson. He was preceded in death by a son, Damion R. Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's name can be made to The , 370 7th St, Suite 1802, New York NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019