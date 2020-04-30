Robert W. Thomma
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Thomma Sr.100, of Nazareth, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. Robert was the husband of the late Ethel (Linsenberger) Thomma who passed in 2009. Robert was the son of the late William and Minnie (Kuhnsman) Thomma. He was a self employed contractor for many years. Surviving is his son Gary, and his daughter Robyn Bristol both of Allentown. Robert has 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons; Robert W. Jr., Murray, and Barrey. And his grandchildren Tina, and David. Services and interment are private. A Memorial of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I had the pleasure of spending Thanksgiving with Robert and the rest of the family . I never met a 100 year old man who still had such great spirits about him . May he rest in peace.
Kristi Smoyer
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved