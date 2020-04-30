Robert W. Thomma Sr.100, of Nazareth, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. Robert was the husband of the late Ethel (Linsenberger) Thomma who passed in 2009. Robert was the son of the late William and Minnie (Kuhnsman) Thomma. He was a self employed contractor for many years. Surviving is his son Gary, and his daughter Robyn Bristol both of Allentown. Robert has 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons; Robert W. Jr., Murray, and Barrey. And his grandchildren Tina, and David. Services and interment are private. A Memorial of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

