Robert W. Wallitsch
Robert W. Wallitsch, 96, of Allentown passed away peacefully at Cedarbrook on November 3, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Celia (Franz) Wallitsch and the late Charles Wallitsch. He was a 1941 graduate of Allentown High School. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Leatrice who died in February, 2019, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He served in the United States Navy in World War II and remained in the Naval Reserves until 1984. He served the city of Allentown in the Fire Department ending his career as Assistant Fire Chief in 1985. Bobby loved spending summers with his family and friends in Gouldsboro, PA.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
