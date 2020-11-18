Robert W. Zisko, 82, of Springfield Twp., died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Stephanie S. (Stoneback) Zisko. Robert was born in Bethlehem on April 21, 1938 to the late Mary (Duh) and Stephen Zisko. He co-owned and operated Master Mix Inc. Quakertown and he and his late brother owned and operated Zisko Brothers, an agriculture farm in Springfield Twp. Robert is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Springtown, Springtown Volunteer Fire Co., and past member of Springfield Twp. Lions Club. He was avid hunter and fisherman.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 60 years; son: Robert E. and his wife Kasia and their daughter Bridget of Springfield Twp. Predeceased by a granddaughter: Isabella Mary Zisko; siblings: Edward A. Zisko, Helen Ballek.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 23, Springtown, PA 18081.