Rev. Dr. Robert William Bouder, 86, of Winchester, VA and formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away peacefully into our Lord's waiting arms on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Sandra (Lemon) Bouder, with whom he shared over 60 years of steadfast marriage. Dr. Bouder is a native of Lancaster, PA where he was born the son of the late William Skiles and Alice Ruth (Ault) Bouder. Baltimore, MD was home for most of his early years. His conversion to Christ and call to ministry came while a student at the University of Maryland. Dr. Bouder earned his BA degree in History from the university of Maryland; a BD, M-Div. and an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. All of Dr. Bouder's pastorates have been in Pennsylvania. His first Pastorate was the first Baptist Church, Milton, PA. After 4 years of service there he was appointed a "National Missionary" to be the initial Pastor of a new church start in Lancaster, PA where the church grew from eighteen members to two hundred fifty members, later named Westgate Baptist Church. He then was called to be Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Bethlehem, PA. The church grew in attendance from one hundred seventy-five to six hundred and was listed in the top thirty churches of the American Baptist Convention in mission giving. Dr. Bouder has held leadership roles in the National, Regional and Associational levels of the American Baptist Churches, U.S.A. In Lancaster and Bethlehem, he was a leader with Meals On Wheels for which he received the PA State's Benjamin Rush Award for Community Leadership. Since retiring in 1996, Dr. Bouder has returned to ministry to serve on three separate occasions as Interim Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown, PA, First Baptist Church, Bethlehem, PA and Mountain Baptist Church, Bluemont, VA. In 2008, Dr. Bouder returned to the official rank of "retired". Throughout his retirement years, until moving to Winchester, VA, Dr. Bouder continued his leadership as President of the First Baptist Church Nursery School Board. He enjoyed fishing, stained glass and woodworking as well as a hands-onministry to people in need. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends and his precious grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Sandra; son T. Glen Bouder of Winchester, VA; daughter Wendelyn D. Weaver of Statesboro, GA; sixwonderful grandchildren; sisters Gladys Belcher of Oxford, PA, Patricia Seydlitz of Front Royal, VA; brother John J. Bouder of Pahrump, NV and many loving extended family and friends.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. Live-streaming of the service will be provided on Dr. Bouder's obituary page at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. A Visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 9th, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. in the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and facial covering must be worn. Dr. Bouder's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Robert W. Bouder Scholarship (Note Scholarship in Memo Line) Payable & Mail to: Eastern University Office of Advancement 1300 Eagle Road St. Davids, PA 19087-3696.