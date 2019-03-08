Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wellons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Wellons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert William Wellons Obituary
Robert W. Wellons, 87, of Allentown was born in Barberton, Ohio and passed away March 4th at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Van Horn) Wellons, they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on January 25th. Before retirement, he was employed as an executive vice president at Carlos R. Leffler, Inc.He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem where he taught Sunday School and directed the Operation Christmas Child Project with his wife Betty. He was a former choir director at Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown and Bethany United Methodist Church in Wescosville.Robert served in the U.S. Army as a classroom instructor in the Signal Corps, achieving rank of Sgt. and Specialist 3. He was a former Salvation Army officer serving Corps in Allentown and Pen Argyl. He was past president of the Allentown/Salisbury Kiwanis Club and served as Lt. Governor of District 17 in Pennsylvania. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Allentown Lodge.Mr. Wellons was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. His hobby was flower gardening and yard work. He and his wife loved taking day trips to Lancaster and Shady Maple.He is survived by his wife Betty; daughters Kathy and husband David of Whitehall, Judith of Allentown and Nancy of Bethlehem; a brother Howard Wellons of Walbridge, Ohio; grandchildren Kristy, Kelly, Joshua, Allison, Megan and Tara; great granddaughter Layla; and nieces and nephews. Services: memorial at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15th at First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden St., Bethlehem. Calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. in the church.The family requests contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Robert to the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pa. 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now