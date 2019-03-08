Robert W. Wellons, 87, of Allentown was born in Barberton, Ohio and passed away March 4th at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a lengthy battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Van Horn) Wellons, they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on January 25th. Before retirement, he was employed as an executive vice president at Carlos R. Leffler, Inc.He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem where he taught Sunday School and directed the Operation Christmas Child Project with his wife Betty. He was a former choir director at Calvary Baptist Church, Allentown and Bethany United Methodist Church in Wescosville.Robert served in the U.S. Army as a classroom instructor in the Signal Corps, achieving rank of Sgt. and Specialist 3. He was a former Salvation Army officer serving Corps in Allentown and Pen Argyl. He was past president of the Allentown/Salisbury Kiwanis Club and served as Lt. Governor of District 17 in Pennsylvania. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Allentown Lodge.Mr. Wellons was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. His hobby was flower gardening and yard work. He and his wife loved taking day trips to Lancaster and Shady Maple.He is survived by his wife Betty; daughters Kathy and husband David of Whitehall, Judith of Allentown and Nancy of Bethlehem; a brother Howard Wellons of Walbridge, Ohio; grandchildren Kristy, Kelly, Joshua, Allison, Megan and Tara; great granddaughter Layla; and nieces and nephews. Services: memorial at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15th at First Baptist Church, 3235 Linden St., Bethlehem. Calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. in the church.The family requests contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Robert to the Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pa. 18102. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary