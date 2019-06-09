|
75 years of age and resident of the East side of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 1, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He was the husband of Margaret C. "Maggie" (Matthews) Newhard for 21 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Harry and Ardella (Klutz) Newhard. A 1961 graduate of Dieruff High School, he retired from Penske Truck Leasing after 34 years of service. He also worked part time as a carpet installer for Royal Furniture, and as a bartender at EAFCO (East Allentown Fire Company) Surviving beside his wife Maggie; son Robert W. Newhard, Jr. of Nazareth; daughter Roxanne Newhard of Allentown; step son Matthew Adams (Stephanie) of Fayetteville, GA; grandchildren Robert Beeson, Ryan Hawamura-Beeson, Brittany Olesh, Zachary Saruba, Erica, Troy, Brooke, Bobby and Gina Newhard, Alexis Burke, and Shannon Adams; great grandchildren Jordan Saruba, Brielle Olesh, Gavin Mease, Lulu Hawamura-Beeson and 2 girls on the way; brother Harold Newhard (Penny) of Allentown; two nieces; predeceased by brother Harry Newhard, Jr. A celebration of his life will begin at 10:00 am on Sunday morning June 30, 2019 at EAFCO 405 East Walnut Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109.
Published in Morning Call on June 9, 2019