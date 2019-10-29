Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Roberta Krum
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Krum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta A. Krum


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta A. Krum Obituary
Roberta A. Krum, 77 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Willard P. Krum for 29 years this past May. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl (Behney) Gross. She was a machine operator for the former Kutztown Blouse factory and then the former Mahoney Mills retiring in 2001. Roberta was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli.

Survivors: Husband, Willard, daughters, Wanda Confer and husband David of Breinigsville, Roxanne Yale and husband Michael of New Ringgold, and Nancy Pursell and husband Timothy of Hamburg; brother, Allen Gross of Allentown, grandchildren, Kyle and Alicia Pursell, Rachel Confer, Heather Howard and Tara Bachman, great grandchild, Brinley Pursell, 1 niece and 1 nephew. She was predeceased by sisters, Dorothea German and Rosemarie Deutsch, and a granddaughter, Heidi Confer.

Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1243 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Ste 3326, Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now