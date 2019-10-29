|
Roberta A. Krum, 77 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Willard P. Krum for 29 years this past May. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl (Behney) Gross. She was a machine operator for the former Kutztown Blouse factory and then the former Mahoney Mills retiring in 2001. Roberta was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli.
Survivors: Husband, Willard, daughters, Wanda Confer and husband David of Breinigsville, Roxanne Yale and husband Michael of New Ringgold, and Nancy Pursell and husband Timothy of Hamburg; brother, Allen Gross of Allentown, grandchildren, Kyle and Alicia Pursell, Rachel Confer, Heather Howard and Tara Bachman, great grandchild, Brinley Pursell, 1 niece and 1 nephew. She was predeceased by sisters, Dorothea German and Rosemarie Deutsch, and a granddaughter, Heidi Confer.
Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, October 31 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1243 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Ste 3326, Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019