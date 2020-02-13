Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Kempfer-Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta E. Kempfer-Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta E. Kempfer-Kline Obituary
Roberta E. Kempfer-Kline, 61, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Her husband of 31 years, George W. Kline, died in 2018. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Huseman) Kempfer. Roberta had a vast and varied career in nursing. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.

Surviving are daughters, Sarah Kline (David Hosler) of Bethlehem, Heather Heimbach (Jon) of Shartlesville and Meghan Ziegenfuss of Emmaus; a sister, Ruth Ann Swear; nine grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -