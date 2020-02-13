|
Roberta E. Kempfer-Kline, 61, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Her husband of 31 years, George W. Kline, died in 2018. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Huseman) Kempfer. Roberta had a vast and varied career in nursing. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
Surviving are daughters, Sarah Kline (David Hosler) of Bethlehem, Heather Heimbach (Jon) of Shartlesville and Meghan Ziegenfuss of Emmaus; a sister, Ruth Ann Swear; nine grandsons; and a great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020